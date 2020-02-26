La cantante Duffy dejó el mundo de la música tras ser "secuestrada, drogada y violada"

Duffy saltó a la fama en 2008 con su canción 'Mercy'
La cantante galesa Duffy saltó al panorama musical internacional en 2008 con su canción 'Mercy'. Su primer 'hit' inundó todas las radios y los principales programas de música. Era tan pegadiza que no caer en un bucle de repetición era casi misión imposible.
Lejos de aprovechar el tirón de este éxito, el nombre de la joven, que por entonces tenía 24 años, fue apagándose poco a poco. En 2010 sacó un disco e hizo alguna aparición esporádica, pero nada que ver con la fama que alcanzó con aquel primer 'hit'. Después de eso, nada. Ahora, más de una década después, la cantante ha explicado los motivos de su desaparición.
"La verdad es, y creedme que estoy bien y a salvo ahora, que fui violada, drogada y mantenida cautiva durante algunos días. Por supuesto que sobreviví. La recuperación tomó su tiempo. No hay una forma suave de decirlo. Pero puedo afirmar que en la última década fueron miles y miles los días que me comprometí a querer sentir la luz del sol en mi corazón nuevamente. Ahora el sol brilla", ha escrito la cantante, ahora de 36 años, en una publicación de Instagra..
You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.
La cantante ha conseguido las fuerzas necesarias para hacer pública esta terrible experiencia y pide también respeto para su familia en este duro momento y ayuda a sus fans: "Por favor, apoyadme para hacer de esto una experiencia positiva".
