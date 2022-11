Embalses en Navarra y sequía: estado de los pantanos la semana del 31 de octubre

The Yesa reservoir in #Spain is at 11 % of its capacity due to the ongoing #drought 🇪🇸



The low water level has made ancient Roman ruins visible and visitable 🏰



The ruins of the bridge 🌉 connecting Tiermas and Ruesta are visible in the #Sentinel2 🇪🇺🛰️ image of 15 October pic.twitter.com/RCirr9SNas