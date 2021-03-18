Activar Notificaciones

Cultura y Ocio Cultura

  Cultura y Ocio Cultura
Agenda cultural

Programación de este jueves en el Festival Punto de Vista

Cuarta jornada del Festival Punto de Vista de Pamplona

The Making of Amarillo Ramp, Nancy Holt . 31 min.
The Making of Amarillo Ramp, Nancy Holt . 31 min.
Festival Punto de Vista
  • Diario de Navarra
Actualizada 15/03/2021 a las 11:20
10:00 h
Museo Universidad de Navarra.
Sección oficial
Programa 8
 


The Works and Days (of Tayoko Shiojiri in the Shiotani Basin), C.W. Winter, Anders Edström. 480 min.

 

16:00 h
Baluarte. Gola
Carte blanche Nicole Brenez
Programa 2
 

 

16:30 h
Baluarte. Corona
Retrospectiva a Nancy Holt
Programa 2
 

 

16:45 h
Filmoteca de Navarra.
Retrospectiva Amos Vogel
Programa 5: Secrets and revelations: A musical
 

 

17:30 h
Baluarte. Cámara
Pedro G. Romero
Largometrajes
 


Nueve Sevillas, Gonzalo García Pelayo, Pedro G. Romero. 157 min.

18:30 h
Baluarte. Bulevar
Forensic Architecture
 


Points of View. Agency in Counter-Perspectives. Nicholas Zembashi. Streaming

19:00 h
Baluarte. Gola
XFilms 2021
 


Candidatas 2021

19:30 h
Baluarte. Corona
Retrospectiva a Nancy Holt
Programa 3
 

 

19:30 h
Filmoteca de Navarra.
Retrospectiva Amos Vogel
Programa 6: Topsy-Turvy
 

 

