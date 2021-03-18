The Making of Amarillo Ramp, Nancy Holt . 31 min.

10:00 h

Museo Universidad de Navarra.

Sección oficial

Programa 8



The Works and Days (of Tayoko Shiojiri in the Shiotani Basin), C.W. Winter, Anders Edström. 480 min.

16:00 h

Baluarte. Gola

Carte blanche Nicole Brenez

Programa 2

Mao par lui-même, René Viénet, Francis Deron, Wu Xing-ming. 26 min.

Propaganda images of the Cultural Revolution (文革宣传画 WenGe XuanChuan Hua), Hu Jie, AI XiaoMing. 65 min.



16:30 h

Baluarte. Corona

Retrospectiva a Nancy Holt

Programa 2

Sun Tunnels, Nancy Holt. 26 min.

Pine Barrens, Nancy Holt . 30 min.

Tree Dance, Gordon Matta-Clark. 9 min.

Swamp, Nancy Holt, Robert Smithson. 6 min.

16:45 h

Filmoteca de Navarra.

Retrospectiva Amos Vogel

Programa 5: Secrets and revelations: A musical

17:30 h

Baluarte. Cámara

Pedro G. Romero

Largometrajes



Nueve Sevillas, Gonzalo García Pelayo, Pedro G. Romero. 157 min.

18:30 h

Baluarte. Bulevar

Forensic Architecture



Points of View. Agency in Counter-Perspectives. Nicholas Zembashi. Streaming

19:00 h

Baluarte. Gola

XFilms 2021



Candidatas 2021

19:30 h

Baluarte. Corona

Retrospectiva a Nancy Holt

Programa 3

19:30 h

Filmoteca de Navarra.

Retrospectiva Amos Vogel

Programa 6: Topsy-Turvy