Programación de este jueves en el Festival Punto de Vista
Cuarta jornada del Festival Punto de Vista de Pamplona
Museo Universidad de Navarra.
Sección oficial
Programa 8
The Works and Days (of Tayoko Shiojiri in the Shiotani Basin), C.W. Winter, Anders Edström. 480 min.
Baluarte. Gola
Carte blanche Nicole Brenez
Programa 2
- Mao par lui-même, René Viénet, Francis Deron, Wu Xing-ming. 26 min.
- Propaganda images of the Cultural Revolution (文革宣传画 WenGe XuanChuan Hua), Hu Jie, AI XiaoMing. 65 min.
Baluarte. Corona
Retrospectiva a Nancy Holt
Programa 2
- Sun Tunnels, Nancy Holt. 26 min.
- Pine Barrens, Nancy Holt . 30 min.
- Tree Dance, Gordon Matta-Clark. 9 min.
- Swamp, Nancy Holt, Robert Smithson. 6 min.
Filmoteca de Navarra.
Retrospectiva Amos Vogel
Programa 5: Secrets and revelations: A musical
- Intro: Amos Vogel 2003 in an interview with Paul Cronin. 3 min.
- Fireworks, Kenneth Anger. 14 min.
- Rabbit of Seville, Chuck Jones. 7 min.
- La Taranta, Gianfranco Mingozzi. 19 min.
- Zdravi Ljudi Za Razonodu / Litany of Happy People, Karpo Godina. 15 min.
- Asparagus, Suzan Pitt. 19 min.
- Film ist. 3.1, Gustav Deutsch
- Oh My Homeland, Stephanie Barber. 4 min.
Baluarte. Cámara
Pedro G. Romero
Largometrajes
Nueve Sevillas, Gonzalo García Pelayo, Pedro G. Romero. 157 min.
Baluarte. Bulevar
Forensic Architecture
Points of View. Agency in Counter-Perspectives. Nicholas Zembashi. Streaming
Baluarte. Gola
XFilms 2021
Candidatas 2021
Baluarte. Corona
Retrospectiva a Nancy Holt
Programa 3
- Utah Sequences, Nancy Holt . 10 min.
- The Making of Amarillo Ramp, Nancy Holt . 31 min.
- Spiral Jetty, Robert Smithson. 35 min.
Filmoteca de Navarra.
Retrospectiva Amos Vogel
Programa 6: Topsy-Turvy
- Intro: Amos Vogel 2003 in Film as a Subversive Art: Amos Vogel and Cinema 16 by Paul Cronin. 5 min.
- Men and Dust, Lee Dick, Sheldon Dick. 16 min.
- Verkehrte Welten / Living in a Reversed World, Theodor Erismann, Ivo Kohler, Innsbruck University.. 11 min.
- La fórmula secreta, Rubén Gámez. 44 min.
- The External World, David OReilly. 17 min.