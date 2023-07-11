A regular runner makes a beautiful and long run in the fourth Running of the Bulls in San Fermín
Despite being one of the most tense Running of the Bulls in the Sanfermines, there are also great runs
ÚLTIMOS VÍDEOS
Actualidad Navarra, Pamplona, Tudela, Estella, Osasuna, Deportes, Gobierno de Navarra, Ayuntamiento de Pamplona, Política, Economía, Trabajo, Sociedad.
Gracias por elegir Diario de Navarra
Parece que en el navegador.
Con el fin de fomentar un periodismo de calidad e independiente, para poder seguir disfrutando del mejor contenido y asegurar que la página funciona correctamente.
Si quieres ver reducido el impacto de la publicidad puedes suscribirte a la edición digital con acceso a todas las ventajas exclusivas de los suscriptores.Suscríbete ahora