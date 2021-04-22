Actualizada 22/04/2021 a las 11:28

Ya falta menos para la gran cita del cine mundial, los premios Oscar, que se celebran este próximo 25 de abril. Se cumple así la 93ª edición del mayor escaparate del cine, organizado por la Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas (AMPAS), que reconoce a los mejores profesionales del sector. Mank', una producción de Netflix, llama a la puerta de la fama con un total de 10 nominaciones. Este es el espacio donde ver alguna de las películas nominadas. La crisis del coronavirus marcará la ceremonia, si bien los nominados no tendrán que llevar mascarilla ante las cámaras.

Esta es la lista completa de candidatos:

MEJOR ACTOR



Riz Ahmed - ‘Sound of Metal’

Chadwick Boseman - ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’

Anthony Hopkins - ‘The Father’

Gary Oldman - ‘Mank’

Steven Yeun - ‘Minari’

MEJOR ACTRIZ



Viola Davis - ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’

Andra Day - ‘The United States Vs. Billie Holiday’

Vanessa Kirby - ‘Pieces of a Woman’

Frances McDormand - ‘Nomadland’

Carey Mulligan - ‘Promising Young Woman’

MEJOR PELÍCULA



‘The Father’

‘Judas and the Black Messiah’

‘Mank’

‘Minari’

‘Nomadland’

‘Promising Young Woman’

‘Sound of Metal’

‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’

MEJOR DIRECTOR



Thomas Vinterber - ‘Another Round’

David Fincher - ‘Mank’

Lee Isaac Chung - ‘Minari’

Chloé Zhao’ - ‘Nomadland’

Emerald Fennell - ‘Promising Young Woman’

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO



Maria Bakalova

Glenn CLose

Olivia Cloman

Amanda Seyfried

Yuh-Jung Youn





MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL



‘Da 5 Bloods’

‘Mank’

‘Minari’

‘News of the World’





MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO



Sacha Baron Cohen

Daniel Kaluuya

Leslie Odom Jr.

Paul Raci

Lakeith Stanfierld



MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL





‘Judas and the Black Messiah’

‘Minari’

‘Promising Young Woman’

‘Sound of Metal’

‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’





MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO



‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’

‘The Father’

‘Nomadland’

‘One Night in Miami’

‘The White Tiger’





MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN



‘Onward’

‘Over the Moon’

‘A Shau the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon’

‘Soul’

‘Wolfwalkers’





MEJOR DOCUMENTAL LARGO



‘Collective’

‘Crip Camp’

‘El agente topo’

‘My octopus teacher’

‘Time’



MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL



‘Another Round’

‘Better Days’

‘Collective’

‘The Man Who Sold His Skin’

‘Quo Vadis Aida?’





MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA



‘Judas and the Black Messiah’

‘Mank’

‘News of the World’

‘Nomadland’

‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’

