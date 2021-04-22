Nominados Oscars 2021: lista completa de todos los candidatos a la estatuilla
Este próximo 25 de abril se celebra la 93ª edición de los premios más destacados del cine mundial. Estos son los nominados
Ya falta menos para la gran cita del cine mundial, los premios Oscar, que se celebran este próximo 25 de abril. Se cumple así la 93ª edición del mayor escaparate del cine, organizado por la Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas (AMPAS), que reconoce a los mejores profesionales del sector. Mank', una producción de Netflix, llama a la puerta de la fama con un total de 10 nominaciones. Este es el espacio donde ver alguna de las películas nominadas. La crisis del coronavirus marcará la ceremonia, si bien los nominados no tendrán que llevar mascarilla ante las cámaras.
Esta es la lista completa de candidatos:
MEJOR ACTOR
Riz Ahmed - ‘Sound of Metal’
Chadwick Boseman - ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’
Anthony Hopkins - ‘The Father’
Gary Oldman - ‘Mank’
Steven Yeun - ‘Minari’
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Viola Davis - ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’
Andra Day - ‘The United States Vs. Billie Holiday’
Vanessa Kirby - ‘Pieces of a Woman’
Frances McDormand - ‘Nomadland’
Carey Mulligan - ‘Promising Young Woman’
MEJOR PELÍCULA
‘The Father’
‘Judas and the Black Messiah’
‘Mank’
‘Minari’
‘Nomadland’
‘Promising Young Woman’
‘Sound of Metal’
‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’
MEJOR DIRECTOR
Thomas Vinterber - ‘Another Round’
David Fincher - ‘Mank’
Lee Isaac Chung - ‘Minari’
Chloé Zhao’ - ‘Nomadland’
Emerald Fennell - ‘Promising Young Woman’
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Maria Bakalova
Glenn CLose
Olivia Cloman
Amanda Seyfried
Yuh-Jung Youn
MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL
‘Da 5 Bloods’
‘Mank’
‘Minari’
‘News of the World’
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Sacha Baron Cohen
Daniel Kaluuya
Leslie Odom Jr.
Paul Raci
Lakeith Stanfierld
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
‘Judas and the Black Messiah’
‘Minari’
‘Promising Young Woman’
‘Sound of Metal’
‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’
‘The Father’
‘Nomadland’
‘One Night in Miami’
‘The White Tiger’
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN
‘Onward’
‘Over the Moon’
‘A Shau the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon’
‘Soul’
‘Wolfwalkers’
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL LARGO
‘Collective’
‘Crip Camp’
‘El agente topo’
‘My octopus teacher’
‘Time’
MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL
‘Another Round’
‘Better Days’
‘Collective’
‘The Man Who Sold His Skin’
‘Quo Vadis Aida?’
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
‘Judas and the Black Messiah’
‘Mank’
‘News of the World’
‘Nomadland’
‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’
Te puede interesar
Te puede interesar
Te puede interesar