El secreto que esconde el nuevo videoclip de 'The Joker and the Queen' de Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran ha lanzado el nuevo videoclip de 'The Joker and The Queen'. Y es que, en esta ocasión, es un vídeo y una colaboración realmente especial puesto que ha contado con Taylor Swift.

Una balada del británico bastante romántica que en pocas horas, se ha convertido en viral alcanzando las casi 2 millones de reproducciones en YouTube.

Un vídeo que esconde un guiño precioso y es que los actores que aparecen en él sostienen un marco con una foto. Una fotografía en la que se puede ver a Ed Sheeran y a Taylor Swift en su primera colaboración juntos cantando el tema 'Everything has changed'.

Un videoclip -sin duda- mágico que recuerda los diez años que hace desde aquel dúo que unió estrechamente a los dos artistas y que hoy han querido celebrar y dejar reflejado en el videoclip de 'The Joker and The Queen' perteneciente al álbum de Ed Sheeran llamado 'Equal'.

¡Aquí puedes ver el videoclip y leer la letra!

Letra de 'The joker and the queen', de Ed Sheeran y Taylor Swift

How was I to know

It’s a crazy thing

I showed you my hand

And you still let me win

And who was I to say

That this was meant to be?

The road that was broken

Brought us together

And I know

You could fall for a thousand kings

And hearts

That would give you a diamond ring

When I fold

You see the best in me

The joker and the queen

I’ve been played before

If you hadn’t guessed

So I kept my cards closed

To my foolproof vest

But you called my bluff

And saw through all my tells

And then you went all in

And we left together

And I know

You think that what makes a king

Is gold

A palace and diamond rings

When I fold

You see the best in me

The joker and the queen

And I know

You could fall for a thousand kings

And hearts

That would give you a diamond ring

When I folded

You saw the best in me

The joker and the queen

The joker and the queen