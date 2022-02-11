Continuar

Música

El secreto que esconde el nuevo videoclip de 'The Joker and the Queen' de Ed Sheeran

En pocas horas, el videoclip ya ha alcanzado casi 2 millones de reproducciones

Actualizado el 11/02/2022 a las 13:48
Ed Sheeran ha lanzado el nuevo videoclip de 'The Joker and The Queen'. Y es que, en esta ocasión, es un vídeo y una colaboración realmente especial puesto que ha contado con Taylor Swift.
Una balada del británico bastante romántica que en pocas horas, se ha convertido en viral alcanzando las casi 2 millones de reproducciones en YouTube.
Un vídeo que esconde un guiño precioso y es que los actores que aparecen en él sostienen un marco con una foto. Una fotografía en la que se puede ver a Ed Sheeran y a Taylor Swift en su primera colaboración juntos cantando el tema 'Everything has changed'.
Un videoclip -sin duda- mágico que recuerda los diez años que hace desde aquel dúo que unió estrechamente a los dos artistas y que hoy han querido celebrar y dejar reflejado en el videoclip de 'The Joker and The Queen' perteneciente al álbum de Ed Sheeran llamado 'Equal'.
¡Aquí puedes ver el videoclip y leer la letra!
Letra de 'The joker and the queen', de Ed Sheeran y Taylor Swift
How was I to know
It’s a crazy thing
I showed you my hand
And you still let me win
And who was I to say
That this was meant to be?
The road that was broken
Brought us together
And I know
You could fall for a thousand kings
And hearts
That would give you a diamond ring
When I fold
You see the best in me
The joker and the queen
I’ve been played before
If you hadn’t guessed
So I kept my cards closed
To my foolproof vest
But you called my bluff
And saw through all my tells
And then you went all in
And we left together
And I know
You think that what makes a king
Is gold
A palace and diamond rings
When I fold
You see the best in me
The joker and the queen
And I know
You could fall for a thousand kings
And hearts
That would give you a diamond ring
When I folded
You saw the best in me
The joker and the queen
The joker and the queen
