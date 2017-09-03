Aric Harding compartió en Instagram un vídeo en el que le demuestra a su hijo que el instrumento sigue funcionando
El huracán Harvey había llegado a su hogar en la ciudad de Friendswood.
El vídeo de un músico de Friendswood (Texas) tocando el piano en su casa inundada debido al huracán Harvey se ha hecho viral después de que lo haya publicado en Instagram junto a un texto contando su historia.
Aric Harding tuvo que marcharse de su casa ante la llegada del huracán Harvey, que ha dejado 72.000 millones de litros de agua en el estado de Texas en cuatro días.
Este músico volvió a su hogar para recoger los peluches favoritos de sus hijos y un par de juguetes. Las habitaciones estaban inundadas, pero eso no impidió que este músico tocara una pieza al piano para mostrarle a su hijo que el instrumento continuaba funcionando.
I went back to our street today because as you guys have probably seen the water has come back with a vengeance. I hope this was its high point. I grabbed the kids' favorite stuffed animals that we had left behind and a couple of games to keep the kids occupied. I think it's all finally sinking in a little. What we used to have going as a city is gone. I really think God is going to do something completely new here. I am excited to see the new beauty in the suffering. Our pastor @bruce_wesley reminded us of that truth from Romans 8 this morning on his Facebook Live broadcast. “For I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worth comparing with the glory that is to be revealed to us. For the creation waits with eager longing for the revealing of the sons of God. For the creation was subjected to futility, not willingly, but because of him who subjected it, in hope that the creation itself will be set free from its bondage to corruption and obtain the freedom of the glory of the children of God. For we know that the whole creation has been groaning together in the pains of childbirth until now. And not only the creation, but we ourselves, who have the firstfruits of the Spirit, groan inwardly as we wait eagerly for adoption as sons, the redemption of our bodies. For in this hope we were saved. Now hope that is seen is not hope. For who hopes for what he sees? But if we hope for what we do not see, we wait for it with patience. Likewise the Spirit helps us in our weakness. For we do not know what to pray for as we ought, but the Spirit himself intercedes for us with groanings too deep for words. And he who searches hearts knows what is the mind of the Spirit, because the Spirit intercedes for the saints according to the will of God. And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose.” Romans 8:18-28 ESV
El vídeo lleva decenas de miles de reproducciones y ha sido muy compartido en las redes sociales.
© DIARIO DE NAVARRA. Queda prohibida toda reproducción sin permiso escrito de la empresa a los efectos del artículo 32.1, párrafo segundo, de la Ley de Propiedad Intelectual
Estimado lector,
Tu navegador tiene y eso afecta al correcto funcionamiento de la página web.
Por favor, para diariodenavarra.es
Si quieres navegar sin publicidad y disfrutar de toda nuestra oferta informativa y contenidos exclusivos, tenemos lo que buscas:SUSCRÍBETE a DN+
Gracias por tu atención.
El equipo de Diario de Navarra